Witnesses say bicyclist had green light when he was killed

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

January 23, 2018 05:42 PM

A Walla Walla bicyclist had a green light before he was hit by a semi-truck, witnesses told police.

The fatal collision was at the intersection of Ninth Avenue and Alder Street in Walla Walla at 11:56 a.m. Monday.

Ramiro Trevino, 61, was riding his bike west on Alder, when he started to cross the street, said Walla Walla police.

A semi headed north, driven by John Mehlschau, 59, of Reno, Nev., hit him.

Trevino was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, where he died.

The Washington State Patrol is helping with the investigation.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

  • Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman

    Attorneys gave opening statements Tuesday in the child molestation trial of former Pasco City Councilman Chi Flores in Franklin County Superior Court in Pasco. Flores is accused of molesting a young girl in 2016.

