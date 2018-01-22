Cleared by a jury of child molestation, this Ex-Pasco councilman wants to heal and move on

More Videos 0:45 Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman Pause 1:45 Chi Flores responds after jury finds him innocent of molestation charges 0:46 Kennewick teen charged as adult with rape of a child 1:01 Watch: Taking the plunge for Special Olympics 1:23 Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 2:31 Former St. Francis student talks about her grooming by softball coach for sexual relationship. 1:43 Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery 0:27 Video: The aftermath of a house fire 0:46 Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Chi Flores responds after jury finds him innocent of molestation charges Former Pasco City Councilman Chi Flores answers questions at a press conference with his attorney Scott Johnson after a jury found him innocent of two counts of child molestation in Franklin County Superior Court. The jury deliberated just a few hours on Friday and Monday before returning their verdict. Former Pasco City Councilman Chi Flores answers questions at a press conference with his attorney Scott Johnson after a jury found him innocent of two counts of child molestation in Franklin County Superior Court. The jury deliberated just a few hours on Friday and Monday before returning their verdict. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

