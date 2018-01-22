Crime

Angry vehicle prowl victim chases thieves across Pasco

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

January 22, 2018 07:10 PM

A vehicle prowl victim fed up with having their car broken into chased a man Friday across Pasco — and helped police arrest him.

The victim on the 800 block of South Myrtle stopped suspects that were swiping stuff from his car early Friday morning.

The victim interrupted the thieves, allegedly including Edmundo Villanueva, 20.

Villanueva and the others fled in another car.

But that wasn’t enough for the victim. The man got in his prowled car and chased the thieves north of Pasco off of Road 68, Pasco police said.

As he was following them, the suspects hit the victim’s car with thrown rocks.

The victim didn’t give up until he got the suspects’ car’s license plate number.

“Officer Josh Glass was able to track it down, identify a suspect, arrest him and receive some property that was reportedly stolen from vehicles that night,” Pasco police said. “Officer Glass could have done all that with just the license plate info.”

Officers booked Edmundo Villanueva, 20, into the Franklin County jail for third-degree theft and vehicle prowling.

Police are looking for the owners of stolen property recovered during Villanueva’s arrest.

Anyone in the area of A Street near the Pasco railroad facility that is missing items from their vehicle can call Pasco police at 509-545-3421.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

