Franklin County deputies arrested a man who rolled his Cadillac at an intersection after fleeing officers.
Franklin County deputies arrested a man who rolled his Cadillac at an intersection after fleeing officers. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
Franklin County deputies arrested a man who rolled his Cadillac at an intersection after fleeing officers. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

He tried to outdrive the law. The burglar rolled his Caddy instead

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

January 22, 2018 06:59 PM

An alleged burglar rolled his Cadillac after trying to escape police Monday morning.

A homeowner near Alta Lane and Selph Landing Road caught Cashius C. Ray, 50, in his home about 12:30 a.m., the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ray escaped while the homeowner called dispatch.

A deputy spotted the red Cadillac driving away from the area and tried to pull it over. Ray stopped, then sped away before deputies could talk to him.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He led authorities on an chase to the intersection of Road 68 and Clark Road. Ray then turned too hard and rolled the car.

Deputies arrested Ray and booked him into the Franklin County jail on suspicion of residential burglary and attempting to elude police.

Sheriff’s officials are asking anyone with information about the burglary to call 509-545-3510.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman

    Attorneys gave opening statements Tuesday in the child molestation trial of former Pasco City Councilman Chi Flores in Franklin County Superior Court in Pasco. Flores is accused of molesting a young girl in 2016.

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman 0:45

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman

Video: The aftermath of a house fire 0:27

Video: The aftermath of a house fire

Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it 0:46

Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it

View More Video