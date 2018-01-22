He tried to outdrive the law. The burglar rolled his Caddy instead

An alleged burglar rolled his Cadillac after trying to escape police Monday morning.
A homeowner near Alta Lane and Selph Landing Road caught Cashius C. Ray, 50, in his home about 12:30 a.m., the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.
Ray escaped while the homeowner called dispatch.
A deputy spotted the red Cadillac driving away from the area and tried to pull it over. Ray stopped, then sped away before deputies could talk to him.
He led authorities on an chase to the intersection of Road 68 and Clark Road. Ray then turned too hard and rolled the car.
Deputies arrested Ray and booked him into the Franklin County jail on suspicion of residential burglary and attempting to elude police.
Sheriff’s officials are asking anyone with information about the burglary to call 509-545-3510.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
