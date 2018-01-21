Car crashes into apartment, Kennewick teen arrested

A 16-year-old boy is behind bars after his speeding car passed a stop sign, crossed an intersection and drove into the bedroom of a Kennewick apartment.
The teen driver, whose name was not released, is believed to have been impaired from either drugs or alcohol in the Sunday morning crash.
His passenger, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital with serious injuries. The boy was trapped in the smashed car and had to be extricated by Kennewick firefighters.
Sgt. Ken Lattin did not have an update on the passenger’s condition Sunday afternoon.
No one inside the home was injured.
According to police reports, the car was traveling east on West Seventh Avenue when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign for South Olympia Street. He then drove into the 1326 W. Seventh Place apartment, directly across the street from Life Care Center of Kennewick.
The 911 call came in at 5:13 a.m.
Both teens are from Kennewick.
Lattin said there was an initial report of someone running away from the scene, possibly another passenger, but that was unconfirmed.
The driver was medically cleared before being booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of vehicular assault and taking a vehicle without permission.
