Alan E. Roblero, 30, lost control of his Honda Civic late Jan. 19 while westbound on Interstate 182 in Pasco, the state patrol said. Pasco Police Department

DUI suspected in late-night rollover on Pasco highway

By Kristin M. Kraemer

January 20, 2018 11:14 AM

A suspected drunken driver rolled his car late Friday while westbound on Interstate 182 in Pasco.

Alan E. Roblero, 30, was taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco following the 11:50 p.m. crash.

A Washington State Patrol report said Roblero lost control of his Honda Civic on the highway, between Road 68 and Highway 395.

The car entered the median, where it rolled before coming to a stop on its wheels.

The Milton-Freewater man was wearing his seat belt in the single-car wreck.

Troopers recommended charges of negligent driving and driving under the influence.

