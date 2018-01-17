Fatal crash closes highway near Hanford, Vernita Bridge

One person is reported to have died in a crash involving at least one semi truck on Highway 24 south of the Vernita Bridge over the Columbia River.
The collision happened about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on the S-curve of the hill about two miles from the river.
At 6 p.m. the highway was still blocked in both directions, said the state Department of Transportation.
Two air ambulances were being sent to the crash on the two-lane highway.
Highway 24 runs through part of the Hanford nuclear reservation, with the former production portion on the east and the Hanford Reach National Monument on the west.
