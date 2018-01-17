Emergency responders were at a reportedly fatal crash on Highway 24 south of the Columbia River’s Vernita Bridge Wednesday evening.
Emergency responders were at a reportedly fatal crash on Highway 24 south of the Columbia River’s Vernita Bridge Wednesday evening. Google maps
Emergency responders were at a reportedly fatal crash on Highway 24 south of the Columbia River’s Vernita Bridge Wednesday evening. Google maps

Crime

Fatal crash closes highway near Hanford, Vernita Bridge

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

January 17, 2018 05:47 PM

One person is reported to have died in a crash involving at least one semi truck on Highway 24 south of the Vernita Bridge over the Columbia River.

The collision happened about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on the S-curve of the hill about two miles from the river.

At 6 p.m. the highway was still blocked in both directions, said the state Department of Transportation.

Two air ambulances were being sent to the crash on the two-lane highway.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Highway 24 runs through part of the Hanford nuclear reservation, with the former production portion on the east and the Hanford Reach National Monument on the west.

Check back for updates.

Annette Cary: 509-582-1533, @HanfordNews

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman

    Attorneys gave opening statements Tuesday in the child molestation trial of former Pasco City Councilman Chi Flores in Franklin County Superior Court in Pasco. Flores is accused of molesting a young girl in 2016.

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman 0:45

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman

Video: The aftermath of a house fire 0:27

Video: The aftermath of a house fire

Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it 0:46

Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it

View More Video