A woman walks her dog near along the Sacajawea Heritage Trail in November. The bridge was the scene of a three-car pileup Tuesday night. File Tri-City Herald

Crime

Wrong-way driver leads to blue bridge crashes

By Cameron Probert

January 17, 2018 12:43 PM

A driver going the wrong way on Highway 395 set off a chain of crashes on the blue bridge Tuesday night.

The driver in a dark pickup likely got on the highway going south in the northbound lanes at the Court Street exit, state Trooper Chris Thorson said.

The unknown driver tried to made a U-turn near the Lewis Street onramp, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Three cars crashed trying to avoid the pickup, though who hit who and how hasn’t yet been confirmed by the state patrol

  • Esten E. Dunham, 29, of Kennewick, was in a Honda Accord.
  • Brett W. Bowen, 32, of Pasco, was in a Volkswagen Jetta.
  • Yolanda Vazquez, 32, of Pasco, drove a Nissan Maxima.

Bowen was treated at Kadlec Regional Medical Center and released. Vazquez and Dunham weren’t hurt.

The driver that caused the pileup fled before troopers showed up, Thorson said.

