1 dead, 2 hurt and lots of questions

A Pasco man was hurt and another man killed in a shooting in the Sunnyside area Monday.
In another incident, Richland police helped a man with a gunshot wound get to Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
Investigators did not release names or offer a motive.
They also didn’t say how the victims were connected, if at all.
For now, the only connections are the involvement of Tri-City law enforcement agencies.
The first case started with a 911 call around 11:29 p.m. Monday.
A woman said her boyfriend was shot, and she didn’t know where she was, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said.
The woman arrived at Astria Sunnyside Hospital with her boyfriend, a 30-year-old Arizona man.
The man died shortly after getting to the hospital.
Another victim, a 32-year-old Pasco man, arrived seperately with serious, but not life-threatening, wounds.
Kennewick police and Benton County sheriff’s deputies helped officers and investigators with the case.
Then on Tuesday, a third gunshot victim was detained while heading to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
A man driving a truck called 911 and said his passenger wouldn’t survive the trip to Kadlec, Richland Sgt. Jarin Whitby said.
Concerned about their safety, officers with patrol rifles approached the truck and got the passenger out.
He was taken to the hospital around 12:35 p.m. His condition is unknown.
Whitby referred all other questions to the Yakima sheriff’s office, after saying it was linked to last night’s shooting.
However, Yakima Sheriff’s Sgt. Jerrold Towell said they had no information on if the cases were connected.
Yakima sheriff’s detectives are handling that investigation, Towell said. They’ve talked to witnesses and have a suspect in mind.
“It is too early in the investigation to release any further information,” Towell said in a news release.
The Yakima County coroner has an autopsy set for 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
