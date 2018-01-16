More Videos

  • Man with gunshot wound transferred to Richland ambulance

    Richland police officers cautiously approach a Lincoln pickup Tuesday afternoon making sure a male gunshot victim sitting in the backseat doesn't have access to weapons while parked at the gas station at Queensgate Drive and Keene Road. The man was quickly transferred to a Richland Fire Department ambulance and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Richland Police officials confirmed the incident is related to Monday night's Yakima County shooting incident that left an Arizona man dead and a Pasco man recovering after being shot. They would not say if the wounded man was a victim or suspect. The pickup driver, a family member of the wounded man, was briefly detained before being released to continue to the hospital. Editor's note: There is no audio.

Crime

Pasco man 1 of 2 shot Monday night

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

January 16, 2018 09:48 AM

A Pasco man is recovering after he was shot Monday night.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said the unnamed 32-year-old was one of two people who arrived at Astria Sunnyside Hospital with gunshot wounds.

The other, a 30-year-old Arizona man, died shortly after arriving.

Deputies learned about the shooting when the Arizona man’s girlfriend called 911 to report it at 11:29 p.m. She could not say where she was.

She arrived at the hospital with the two men a short time later, the sheriff’s office said.

The Pasco man’s injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening.

Sheriff’s detectives are investigating.

