Pasco man 1 of 2 shot Monday night

More Videos 0:56 CPR performed on accident victim Pause 0:27 Video: The aftermath of a house fire 2:18 Richland man's icy video of slipsliding on Little Badger Mountain 2:31 See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack 0:45 Richland boys roll Hanford in cross-town MCC duel 0:38 Watch: Something's fishy in Richland 1:26 California parents arrested for holding 13 children captive 1:43 Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery 1:23 Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:31 Dolphin in distress meets its heroes Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Man with gunshot wound transferred to Richland ambulance Richland police officers cautiously approach a Lincoln pickup Tuesday afternoon making sure a male gunshot victim sitting in the backseat doesn't have access to weapons while parked at the gas station at Queensgate Drive and Keene Road. The man was quickly transferred to a Richland Fire Department ambulance and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Richland Police officials confirmed the incident is related to Monday night's Yakima County shooting incident that left an Arizona man dead and a Pasco man recovering after being shot. They would not say if the wounded man was a victim or suspect. The pickup driver, a family member of the wounded man, was briefly detained before being released to continue to the hospital. Editor's note: There is no audio. Richland police officers cautiously approach a Lincoln pickup Tuesday afternoon making sure a male gunshot victim sitting in the backseat doesn't have access to weapons while parked at the gas station at Queensgate Drive and Keene Road. The man was quickly transferred to a Richland Fire Department ambulance and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Richland Police officials confirmed the incident is related to Monday night's Yakima County shooting incident that left an Arizona man dead and a Pasco man recovering after being shot. They would not say if the wounded man was a victim or suspect. The pickup driver, a family member of the wounded man, was briefly detained before being released to continue to the hospital. Editor's note: There is no audio. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Richland police officers cautiously approach a Lincoln pickup Tuesday afternoon making sure a male gunshot victim sitting in the backseat doesn't have access to weapons while parked at the gas station at Queensgate Drive and Keene Road. The man was quickly transferred to a Richland Fire Department ambulance and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Richland Police officials confirmed the incident is related to Monday night's Yakima County shooting incident that left an Arizona man dead and a Pasco man recovering after being shot. They would not say if the wounded man was a victim or suspect. The pickup driver, a family member of the wounded man, was briefly detained before being released to continue to the hospital. Editor's note: There is no audio. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald