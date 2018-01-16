Pasco man 1 of 2 shot Monday night

A Pasco man is recovering after he was shot Monday night.
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said the unnamed 32-year-old was one of two people who arrived at Astria Sunnyside Hospital with gunshot wounds.
The other, a 30-year-old Arizona man, died shortly after arriving.
Deputies learned about the shooting when the Arizona man’s girlfriend called 911 to report it at 11:29 p.m. She could not say where she was.
She arrived at the hospital with the two men a short time later, the sheriff’s office said.
The Pasco man’s injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening.
Sheriff’s detectives are investigating.
