Pasco man’s confrontation with alleged mail thief goes viral

A Pasco resident surprised an alleged mail thief with a camera Friday afternoon.
The River Boulevard resident spotted Christopher Jennings, 39, of Pasco, pawing through the mailbox about 3 p.m.
It’s unclear whether the man had just arrived home, but the video shows his car with the door open.
The video starts with an image of the Dodge Magnum’s license plate.
Jennings said his aunt wasn’t here.
“She just moved; it was vacant,” Jennings said on the video.
“So you’re going through my mailbox?” the man recording the video responds.
After a brief conversation, the man tells Jennings he should go.
As Jennings drives away, the man shouts after him, “You’re not in Kansas anymore.”
Since Pasco police posted the video, it was shared 446 times and garnered dozens of comments.
Police are still hunting for Jennings. Officers want to ask him about the alleged theft.
Sgt. Scott Warren said anyone who sees Jennings, or is missing mail, should call 911.
