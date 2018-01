Investigators document the scene of Wednesday’s early-morning pedestrian fatality on Clark Road near Road 36 North about 5 miles north of Pasco. The man was walking on Clark Road at 6:12 a.m. when a west-bound driver struck him, said Sgt. Monty Huber of the Franklin County Sheriff Office. The minivan’s driver is cooperating with the investigation. The Franklin County Coroner’s Office is working to contact the man’s next of kin. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald