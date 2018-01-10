Franklin County deputies are investigating the scene where a man was struck and killed Wednesday morning.
Franklin County deputies are investigating the scene where a man was struck and killed Wednesday morning. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
Franklin County deputies are investigating the scene where a man was struck and killed Wednesday morning. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Crime

Man killed Wednesday on Franklin County road

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

January 10, 2018 09:54 AM

A pedestrian died Wednesday morning after he was hit by a vehicle just north of Pasco.

The man was walking along Clark Road at 6:12 a.m. when a driver, heading west struck him, Franklin County Sgt. Monty Huber said.

Franklin County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the crash, and Pasco police are expecting to assist.

It’s unknown how the man was hit, or which direction he was walking.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Both lanes of Clark Road near Road 36 North are closed.

More information will be added as it becomes available

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • This was the last time Randy Harris heard his wife's voice

    Theresa Wiltse kidnapped Sandra Harris on Nov. 18, 2016. Harris' body was found two days later. In a phone call between the alleged kidnapper and Harris' husband Randy, Wiltse used a voice modulator to conceal her involvement.

This was the last time Randy Harris heard his wife's voice

This was the last time Randy Harris heard his wife's voice 2:31

This was the last time Randy Harris heard his wife's voice
Video: The aftermath of a house fire 0:27

Video: The aftermath of a house fire

Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it 0:46

Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it

View More Video