Man killed Wednesday on Franklin County road

A pedestrian died Wednesday morning after he was hit by a vehicle just north of Pasco.
The man was walking along Clark Road at 6:12 a.m. when a driver, heading west struck him, Franklin County Sgt. Monty Huber said.
Franklin County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the crash, and Pasco police are expecting to assist.
It’s unknown how the man was hit, or which direction he was walking.
Both lanes of Clark Road near Road 36 North are closed.
More information will be added as it becomes available
