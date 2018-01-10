Crime

Another school bus hit in Kennewick in less than a week

By Cameron Probert

January 10, 2018 09:45 AM

A driver was arrested after hitting a Kennewick school bus Wednesday morning.

The bus was heading east on 27th Avenue at 7:51 a.m. when it was hit by a Honda Accord that lost control while turning right from Dayton Street.

The Accord drove off. A witness followed, and informed police.

Officers followed and arrested the Accord’s driver for hitting the school bus.

The bus was picking up students for the district’s pre-school program from various locations throughout the district, said Robyn Chastain, the district’s director of communications and public relations. No students were on board.

The collision is the second time a Kennewick school bus was hit in less than a week. Last Friday, a driver hit a bus on its way to Amistad Elementary School. No one was hurt in that collision.

