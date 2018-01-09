Richland city officials are warning power customers about a recent scam.
Crime

Richland power customers target of recent scam

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

January 09, 2018 04:38 PM

Scammers are threatening to pull the plug on Richland Energy Services customers.

Department officials recently learned some commercial and residential customers were victims of a fraud, in which the callers threaten to disconnect the power, according to information from the city of Richland.

The victims each received a call from what appeared to be the department’s customer service number. When they picked up the phone, they heard a message encouraging them to call a toll-free number to discuss payment.

While the city does send automated payment reminders to customers, it asks customers use the phone payment system.

If a resident is uncertain, they should call the city’s customer service number 509-942-1104 or e-mail customerservice@ci.richland.wa.us.

