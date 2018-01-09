Richland power customers target of recent scam

Scammers are threatening to pull the plug on Richland Energy Services customers.
Department officials recently learned some commercial and residential customers were victims of a fraud, in which the callers threaten to disconnect the power, according to information from the city of Richland.
The victims each received a call from what appeared to be the department’s customer service number. When they picked up the phone, they heard a message encouraging them to call a toll-free number to discuss payment.
While the city does send automated payment reminders to customers, it asks customers use the phone payment system.
If a resident is uncertain, they should call the city’s customer service number 509-942-1104 or e-mail customerservice@ci.richland.wa.us.
