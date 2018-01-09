It started as drinking. 10 officers, 2 Tasers and 1 broken window later, he’s in jail.

It took at least 10 officers, two Taser discharges and an ambulance to arrest a drunk Kennewick man.
Sean Aaberg, 33, was upset when a Branding Iron Nightclub bartender stopped him from drinking Saturday night. He returned at 12:43 a.m. and punched a hole in the sign outside of the bar, said Officer Roman Trujillo. Employees called police.
When officers tried to arrest Aaberg, the 6-foot-5, 259-pound man refused to go quietly, according to police reports.
Officers shocked him twice with a Taser before they could get him under control. By then, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Patrol had arrived.
In total, 10 local officers and deputies were sent to help arrest Aaberg.
Officers loaded the drunk man into the police car, but he wasn’t finished. He beat on the safety glass in front of the door’s window until it shattered, according to police reports.
He was then transferred to an ambulance and taken to Trios Southridge Hospital for treatment of injuries related to the car window.
He ended up at Benton County jail on suspicion of third-degree assault, second-degree malicious mischief and resisting arrest.
A second man, William Woodrome, 39, of Kennewick, was arrested for obstructing after he kept approaching officers during the struggle, forcing them to split their attention between him and Aaberg, according to police reports.
