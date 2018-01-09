More Videos

This was the last time Randy Harris heard his wife's voice 2:31

This was the last time Randy Harris heard his wife's voice

Pause
Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Kennewick officers tackle robbery suspect 0:14

Kennewick officers tackle robbery suspect

Theresa Wiltse pleads guilty to murder and kidnapping charges 0:55

Theresa Wiltse pleads guilty to murder and kidnapping charges

Video: The aftermath of a house fire 0:27

Video: The aftermath of a house fire

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

How North Carolina alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over 2:02

How North Carolina alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over

Parent to school board member: 'Stop talking!' 1:26

Parent to school board member: 'Stop talking!'

When home associations go bad 2:33

When home associations go bad

Cable bridge lifesavers 1:18

Cable bridge lifesavers

  • Kennewick officers tackle robbery suspect

    Kennewick police officers tackle one of two suspects involved in a car chase near the intersection of West Fourth Avenue and South Rainier Street in Kennewick. Police are still searching for the other suspect.

Kennewick police officers tackle one of two suspects involved in a car chase near the intersection of West Fourth Avenue and South Rainier Street in Kennewick. Police are still searching for the other suspect. Courtesy Drew Amadio
Kennewick police officers tackle one of two suspects involved in a car chase near the intersection of West Fourth Avenue and South Rainier Street in Kennewick. Police are still searching for the other suspect. Courtesy Drew Amadio

Crime

UPDATE: Kennewick police chase 2 robbery suspects. Catch one

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

January 09, 2018 10:17 AM

Kennewick police chased two convenience store robbery suspects Tuesday morning, and caught one.

The pursuit started at 9:51 a.m. near 10th Avenue and Morain Street. A detective thought he recognized two suspects in a Chrysler 300, who were connected to a Dec. 27 robbery at City Market in Kennewick.

The men fled, driving east and running stop signs, until the car hit the lawn of the Central Park Apartments at Seventh Avenue and Olympia Street.

The two men ran, but officers tracked the driver. They tackled and arrested him near Rainier Street and Fourth Avenue.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kennewick Officer Roman Trujillo said the driver had a gun and a controlled substance on him.

Officers and a police dog searched for nearly an hour between Fourth and 10th avenues for the passenger, but did not find him.

They found two gun holsters.

The remaining suspect, Fernando Flores Jr., 22, is described as 5-foot-3, with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both calves, his chest and left hand.

Flores Jr, Fernando
Fernando Flores Jr.

Amistad Elementary School, Park Middle School and St. Joseph’s Catholic School were all placed on lockdown while police searched the area. Police notified the schools they could lift the lockdown at 10:57 a.m.

Anyone with information can contact Kennewick police at 509-628-0333, or Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477. Callers can remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

This was the last time Randy Harris heard his wife's voice 2:31

This was the last time Randy Harris heard his wife's voice

Pause
Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Kennewick officers tackle robbery suspect 0:14

Kennewick officers tackle robbery suspect

Theresa Wiltse pleads guilty to murder and kidnapping charges 0:55

Theresa Wiltse pleads guilty to murder and kidnapping charges

Video: The aftermath of a house fire 0:27

Video: The aftermath of a house fire

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

How North Carolina alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over 2:02

How North Carolina alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over

Parent to school board member: 'Stop talking!' 1:26

Parent to school board member: 'Stop talking!'

When home associations go bad 2:33

When home associations go bad

Cable bridge lifesavers 1:18

Cable bridge lifesavers

  • This was the last time Randy Harris heard his wife's voice

    Theresa Wiltse kidnapped Sandra Harris on Nov. 18, 2016. Harris' body was found two days later. In a phone call between the alleged kidnapper and Harris' husband Randy, Wiltse used a voice modulator to conceal her involvement.

This was the last time Randy Harris heard his wife's voice

View More Video