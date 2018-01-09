UPDATE: Kennewick police chase 2 robbery suspects. Catch one

Kennewick police chased two convenience store robbery suspects Tuesday morning, and caught one.
The pursuit started at 9:51 a.m. near 10th Avenue and Morain Street. A detective thought he recognized two suspects in a Chrysler 300, who were connected to a Dec. 27 robbery at City Market in Kennewick.
The men fled, driving east and running stop signs, until the car hit the lawn of the Central Park Apartments at Seventh Avenue and Olympia Street.
The two men ran, but officers tracked the driver. They tackled and arrested him near Rainier Street and Fourth Avenue.
Kennewick Officer Roman Trujillo said the driver had a gun and a controlled substance on him.
Officers and a police dog searched for nearly an hour between Fourth and 10th avenues for the passenger, but did not find him.
They found two gun holsters.
The remaining suspect, Fernando Flores Jr., 22, is described as 5-foot-3, with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both calves, his chest and left hand.
Amistad Elementary School, Park Middle School and St. Joseph’s Catholic School were all placed on lockdown while police searched the area. Police notified the schools they could lift the lockdown at 10:57 a.m.
Anyone with information can contact Kennewick police at 509-628-0333, or Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477. Callers can remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
