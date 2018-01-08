Pasco police stopped this stolen Mercedes that had an Alabama license plate on it.
Pasco police stopped this stolen Mercedes that had an Alabama license plate on it. Pasco Police Department
Pasco police stopped this stolen Mercedes that had an Alabama license plate on it. Pasco Police Department

Crime

An Alabama license plate plus Washington registration leads Pasco police to stolen car

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

January 08, 2018 02:22 PM

A Pasco police officer was prepared to greet a couple of Alabama natives when he stopped a Mercedes Benz Sunday night.

Officer Tony Grosz saw the Alabama plates on a the car when he stopped it near the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Lewis Street for having its high beams on at 10:44 p.m.

Grosz was prepared to greet the driver, Taeyler Ramshaw, 26, and his passenger, Christopher Baker, 32, with the University of Alabama’s “Roll Tide” cheer.

But Ramshaw raised the officer’s suspicions when he handed Grosz a Washington registration.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Baker helpfully handed officers a Washington license plate from inside the vehicle.

After some searching, police learned the Washington plate, and the Mercedes had been stolen from Spokane on New Year’s Day.

Both men were booked into Benton County jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, and Ramshaw was driving with a suspended license.

Grosz also found meth in the vehicle, and the car was impounded pending a search warrant.

“Both suspects will probably not get to witness the Crimson tide take on (and beat) the Georgia Bulldogs,” Pasco police posted on their Facebook page referring to the NCAA football championship scheduled for Tuesday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • This was the last time Randy Harris heard his wife's voice

    Theresa Wiltse kidnapped Sandra Harris on Nov. 18, 2016. Harris' body was found two days later. In a phone call between the alleged kidnapper and Harris' husband Randy, Wiltse used a voice modulator to conceal her involvement.

This was the last time Randy Harris heard his wife's voice

This was the last time Randy Harris heard his wife's voice 2:31

This was the last time Randy Harris heard his wife's voice
Video: The aftermath of a house fire 0:27

Video: The aftermath of a house fire

Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it 0:46

Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it

View More Video