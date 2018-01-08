An Alabama license plate plus Washington registration leads Pasco police to stolen car

A Pasco police officer was prepared to greet a couple of Alabama natives when he stopped a Mercedes Benz Sunday night.
Officer Tony Grosz saw the Alabama plates on a the car when he stopped it near the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Lewis Street for having its high beams on at 10:44 p.m.
Grosz was prepared to greet the driver, Taeyler Ramshaw, 26, and his passenger, Christopher Baker, 32, with the University of Alabama’s “Roll Tide” cheer.
But Ramshaw raised the officer’s suspicions when he handed Grosz a Washington registration.
Baker helpfully handed officers a Washington license plate from inside the vehicle.
After some searching, police learned the Washington plate, and the Mercedes had been stolen from Spokane on New Year’s Day.
Both men were booked into Benton County jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, and Ramshaw was driving with a suspended license.
Grosz also found meth in the vehicle, and the car was impounded pending a search warrant.
“Both suspects will probably not get to witness the Crimson tide take on (and beat) the Georgia Bulldogs,” Pasco police posted on their Facebook page referring to the NCAA football championship scheduled for Tuesday.
