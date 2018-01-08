She wanted $250,000 for kidnapping a Kennewick grandmother. Instead, she’ll die in prison

A former corrections officer will spend the rest of her life behind bars after admitting Monday she kidnapped a Kennewick grandmother from her home, then killed the woman and left her body along a rural road.

Theresa L. Wilte’s guilty plea came two weeks before she was supposed to face a Benton County Superior Court jury on charges of aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

Wiltse, 50, pleaded as charged and will face the same sentence as if she had been convicted of the premeditated killing of Sandra Harris at trial — life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“With her pleading guilty today to that charge, it means she is going to die in prison,” Prosecutor Andy Miller told the court.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Randy Harris was joined by family and friends in court Monday. He had celebrated 30 years of marriage to Sandra Harris just two days before she was abducted on Nov. 18, 2016.

“I’m very pleased with how the Prosecutor Andy (Miller) and everybody took care of things,” Randy Harris said after court.

He was happy that Wiltse spared them from having to go through an emotional trial, noting that it would have been “horrible for everyone.”

Wiltse’s charges included the aggravating circumstances that the murder was committed in the furtherance of a kidnapping, and that she used a gun in the crimes.

Through phone calls and text messages, the kidnapper demanded $250,000 from Randy Harris, who owns Ace Jewelry & Loan in Kennewick.

Sandra Harris Supplied photo

Wiltse used a voice modulator to distort her voice.

Randy Harris can be heard on the chilling calls begging the kidnapper for time to come up with the money and asking for assurances that his wife was OK.

“Are you OK, sweetheart? Please talk to me,” Randy Harris said on one call as Kennewick detectives listened in. “I don’t know if I can get the full amount, but most of it I’m sure I could. You’re worth every cent of it. I would do anything to make you safe again.”

Wiltse was arrested later that night after she collected the ransom from a drop spot in Franklin County. The cash, a gun, ammunition and blood were discovered in her rental car.

Sandra Harris’ body was found on Coffin Road in Benton County, 48 hours after she had been kidnapped. She was shot several times, and the bullets were later found to be consistent with the ammunition seized from Wiltse’s car.

Wiltse, of Connell, worked as a corrections officer in Walla Walla’s Washington State Penitentiary for two years.

Her sentencing is set for Feb. 23.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.