They saw a woman on the wrong side of the railing of the cable bridge. So they stopped

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

January 08, 2018 08:55 AM

January 08, 2018 08:55 AM

People are praising the efforts of a brother and sister who stopped a woman from jumping from the cable bridge late Sunday.

The pair saw the woman standing outside of the rail of the bridge, prepared to jump into the frigid Columbia River below at 10 p.m.

They stopped while others drove past.

“They grabbed a hold of the woman to prevent her from jumping and waited with her until police arrived,” Kennewick police posted on their Facebook page. “Those Good Samaritans saved a life tonight and made a positive difference.”

The woman was taken to a hospital for medical and mental evaluation.

Kennewick police’s post about the unnamed brother and sister went viral, garnering more than 1,200 and 264 shares in nine hours.

Most of the comments praise the pair for taking the time to help the woman, and offer wishes that she will recover.

“Thank you to those whom stopped and care enough to do something for others,” one commenter said. “I pray that person gets the help they need.”

The number for the 24-hour crisis hotline is 1-800-572-8122.

