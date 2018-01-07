Your text or call while driving could cost you $136

It went into effect six months ago, but only now are drivers on Washington roads going to feel the pinch if they don’t put down their phones.
The grace period is over for the state’s distracted driver law.
First offense is a $136 fine. On the second, it’s $234.
Changes in the law went into effect in July, making it possible for officers to ticket drivers caught using a cellphone. Until now, they’ve only issued warnings.
The move came after the Washington Traffic Safety Commission released the results of a study showing cellphones are the most common distraction for Washington drivers.
The study examined 22,300 drivers in 23 counties and found nearly one in 10 drivers was distracted, and most of those were holding a cellphone.
Troopers have been on state highways handing out warnings to people they catch driving distracted. The form explains what people can and can’t do with their phone while they’re in the car.
I see fewer people using their cellphones brazenly. I haven’t set up anybody on the street and counted, but it certainly appears that it’s having an impact.
Capt. Mike Cobb, Richland police
The rules prevent people from texting, watching videos or using a camera while they are driving. The rule doesn’t prevent people from using hands-free devices, but does limit other interaction with a phone to a single swipe.
Trooper Chris Thorson, the public information officer for the district that includes the Tri-Cities, wasn’t sure how many of the forms were handed out during the six months. But now WSP is trading in the fliers for tickets.
“Troopers are out there right now, right there,” he said. “I think everyone is really aware of this law.”
It is unclear how much behavior has changed since July. In the Tri-Cities and Franklin County, officers and deputies already have been enforcing the law and have mixed opinions about its affect.
Richland police Capt. Mike Cobb said it seemed people were putting away their phones.
“I see fewer people using their cellphones brazenly,” he said. “I haven’t set up anybody on the street and counted, but it certainly appears that it’s having an impact.”
Franklin County Undersheriff Dan McCary said he still sees a lot of drivers choosing to be distracted while they’re driving.
Neither Kennewick nor Pasco had numbers available, and officials with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office weren’t available.
