Police discovered nine bags of meth stored on Robert Kuykendall when they arrested him Sunday morning.
Police discovered nine bags of meth stored on Robert Kuykendall when they arrested him Sunday morning. Kennewick Police Department
Police discovered nine bags of meth stored on Robert Kuykendall when they arrested him Sunday morning. Kennewick Police Department

Crime

A panhandler tried to avoid Kennewick police attention. He attracted it instead

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

January 07, 2018 03:25 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

A panhandler was carrying nine bags of meth and had an warrant for his arrest when he started asking for money Sunday.

So when Robert Kuykendall, 42, spotted police around 11:30 a.m. in the area of West 27th Avenue and South Quillian Street, he tried to avoid them.

The actions attracted the attention of officers who wanted to make sure he wasn’t stepping into traffic, said Kennewick police Sgt. Ken Lattin.

As officers tried approaching him, he continued to try to evade them, until they caught up with him nearby.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

They first discovered he had an active arrest warrant. As they were arresting him, they found the meth.

He was booked into Benton County jail for possession of meth and for the warrants.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video: The aftermath of a house fire

    The aftermath of a house fire near Badger and Dallas Road at 65000 block of Sunset View PR SE. The residents of the home were not there when the fire started Tuesday night.

Video: The aftermath of a house fire

Video: The aftermath of a house fire 0:27

Video: The aftermath of a house fire

Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it 0:46

Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it
Kennewick police release footage from officer-involved Hassan shooting 1:17

Kennewick police release footage from officer-involved Hassan shooting

View More Video