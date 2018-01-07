A panhandler tried to avoid Kennewick police attention. He attracted it instead

A panhandler was carrying nine bags of meth and had an warrant for his arrest when he started asking for money Sunday.
So when Robert Kuykendall, 42, spotted police around 11:30 a.m. in the area of West 27th Avenue and South Quillian Street, he tried to avoid them.
The actions attracted the attention of officers who wanted to make sure he wasn’t stepping into traffic, said Kennewick police Sgt. Ken Lattin.
As officers tried approaching him, he continued to try to evade them, until they caught up with him nearby.
They first discovered he had an active arrest warrant. As they were arresting him, they found the meth.
He was booked into Benton County jail for possession of meth and for the warrants.
