This robber was caught on camera in Sky Market. The same man tried to rob a convenience store less than half hour before. Pasco Police Department

Crime

Robber strikes two convenience stores within minutes

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

January 06, 2018 05:36 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A robber was determined to rob a convenience store Saturday afternoon.

The suspect, wearing wearing a black mask, in a dark hoodie and gray pants, walked up to a clerk smoking a cigarette outside of Nob Hill Market at 424 S. Gum St. in Kennewick at 1:35 p.m.

After asking the man if he worked there, the would-be robber lifted his sweatshirt to show a pistol sticking into his waistband and demanded they go inside.

When the clerk refused, the suspect ran south through an alley.

The man appears to have crossed the Columbia River, and walked into Sky Market on Eighth Street at 2:09 p.m. He pointed the gun at the clerk and demanded cash. The clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police are asking anyone who sees a suspect matching this description to call 911.

