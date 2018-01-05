Kennewick woman hurt in I-182 crash

A Kennewick woman was injured Thursday evening when the car she was riding in was hit from behind on Interstate 182.
Francisco Arriaga-Perez, 43, of Kennewick, was driving a Chrysler PT Cruiser east on the highway and was on the western end of Pasco shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday.
A Nissan pickup in front of him in the right lane slowed for traffic and Arriaga-Perez ran into the back of it, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The pickup was driven by Adam L. Palomarez, 43, of Pasco.
Never miss a local story.
Neither driver was hurt, but a passenger in the PT Cruiser was hurt, according to police reports.
Claudia Ceron-Arriaga, 48, of Kennewick, was taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.
The state patrol blamed the crash on inattention and planned to cite Arriaga-Perez with negligent driving.
Comments