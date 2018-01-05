Crime

Kennewick woman hurt in I-182 crash

By Annette Cary

January 05, 2018 08:21 AM

A Kennewick woman was injured Thursday evening when the car she was riding in was hit from behind on Interstate 182.

Francisco Arriaga-Perez, 43, of Kennewick, was driving a Chrysler PT Cruiser east on the highway and was on the western end of Pasco shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday.

A Nissan pickup in front of him in the right lane slowed for traffic and Arriaga-Perez ran into the back of it, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The pickup was driven by Adam L. Palomarez, 43, of Pasco.

Neither driver was hurt, but a passenger in the PT Cruiser was hurt, according to police reports.

Claudia Ceron-Arriaga, 48, of Kennewick, was taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.

The state patrol blamed the crash on inattention and planned to cite Arriaga-Perez with negligent driving.

