Kennewick woman says she stabbed a man in the back in self-defense

A Pasco woman told police she stabbed an acquaintance outside a Kennewick apartment because the man got into her “bubble” of personal space.
Shirley A. Madison, 28, was charged Wednesday in Benton County Superior Court with second-degree assault.
She’s in jail with $15,000 bail, along with a state Department of Corrections hold.
According to police and court documents, Madison showed up to the Heatherstone complex on Dec. 28 and started banging on and kicking a door.
Her child and the child’s father live in the apartment.
Jonathan S. Ard, who was visiting, left the apartment to talk to Madison in an attempt to get her to leave, documents said.
The two argued and that’s when Madison is accused of stabbing Ard in the back with a knife.
She took off before Kennewick officers arrived at the complex at 1212 W. 10th Ave. She was arrested about two hours later based on a tip from a citizen, police said.
Ard, 27, was treated at Trios Southridge Hospital. She claimed she stabbed Ard because she told him not to touch her and he did, court documents said.
She said she acted in self-defense after Ard put his hands despite her warning, documents said.
