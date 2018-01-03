Shirley A. Madison, 28, is charged with second-degree assault for stabbing an acquaintance in the back on Dec. 28 at the Heatherstone Apartments complex. She claims she acted in self-defense because the victim touched her after she warned him to stay away.
Shirley A. Madison, 28, is charged with second-degree assault for stabbing an acquaintance in the back on Dec. 28 at the Heatherstone Apartments complex. She claims she acted in self-defense because the victim touched her after she warned him to stay away. File Tri-City Herald
Shirley A. Madison, 28, is charged with second-degree assault for stabbing an acquaintance in the back on Dec. 28 at the Heatherstone Apartments complex. She claims she acted in self-defense because the victim touched her after she warned him to stay away. File Tri-City Herald

Crime

Kennewick woman says she stabbed a man in the back in self-defense

By Kristin M. Kraemer

kkraemer@tricityherald.com

January 03, 2018 06:23 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

A Pasco woman told police she stabbed an acquaintance outside a Kennewick apartment because the man got into her “bubble” of personal space.

Shirley A. Madison, 28, was charged Wednesday in Benton County Superior Court with second-degree assault.

She’s in jail with $15,000 bail, along with a state Department of Corrections hold.

According to police and court documents, Madison showed up to the Heatherstone complex on Dec. 28 and started banging on and kicking a door.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Madison
Shirley A. Madison

Her child and the child’s father live in the apartment.

Jonathan S. Ard, who was visiting, left the apartment to talk to Madison in an attempt to get her to leave, documents said.

The two argued and that’s when Madison is accused of stabbing Ard in the back with a knife.

She took off before Kennewick officers arrived at the complex at 1212 W. 10th Ave. She was arrested about two hours later based on a tip from a citizen, police said.

Ard, 27, was treated at Trios Southridge Hospital. She claimed she stabbed Ard because she told him not to touch her and he did, court documents said.

She said she acted in self-defense after Ard put his hands despite her warning, documents said.

Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video: The aftermath of a house fire

    The aftermath of a house fire near Badger and Dallas Road at 65000 block of Sunset View PR SE. The residents of the home were not there when the fire started Tuesday night.

Video: The aftermath of a house fire

Video: The aftermath of a house fire 0:27

Video: The aftermath of a house fire

Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it 0:46

Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it
Kennewick police release footage from officer-involved Hassan shooting 1:17

Kennewick police release footage from officer-involved Hassan shooting

View More Video