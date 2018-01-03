Kennewick pedestrian remains in critical condition

The man who was hit Dec. 28 while crossing Fruitland Street in Kennewick remains in critical condition.
It remains unclear why James Grant, 63, was crossing the busy intersection at Canal Drive at 6:53 p.m. on Dec. 28.
Margarita Briones, 32, of Kennewick, told police she had a green light while heading north on Fruitland when Grant stepped in front of her Nissan Sentra.
The collision left Grant with several broken bones, including a skull fracture. He eventually was transferred to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
While he is breathing on his own, he can’t talk yet, Kennewick Officer Roman Trujillo said.
No one has been cited, Trujillo said, adding that it seems like an unfortunate accident.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
