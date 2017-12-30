Crash south of Kennewick injures 2 Pasco men

Two Pasco men were injured after a pickup rolled Saturday morning south of Kennewick.
Francisco Contreras Betts, 49, of Pasco, was driving a flatbed pickup south on Interstate 82 when he lost control about six miles south of Kennewick at 6:17 a.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.
The pickup rolled and came to rest on the shoulder.
Contreras Betts and his passenger, Nestor Ramirez, 32, of Pasco, were both taken to Trios Southridge Hospital.
The state patrol blames the crash on driving too fast and says the driver will charged. Both men were wearing seat belts.
