Crime

Crash south of Kennewick injures 2 Pasco men

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

December 30, 2017 10:51 AM

Two Pasco men were injured after a pickup rolled Saturday morning south of Kennewick.

Francisco Contreras Betts, 49, of Pasco, was driving a flatbed pickup south on Interstate 82 when he lost control about six miles south of Kennewick at 6:17 a.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.

The pickup rolled and came to rest on the shoulder.

Contreras Betts and his passenger, Nestor Ramirez, 32, of Pasco, were both taken to Trios Southridge Hospital.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The state patrol blames the crash on driving too fast and says the driver will charged. Both men were wearing seat belts.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video: The aftermath of a house fire

    The aftermath of a house fire near Badger and Dallas Road at 65000 block of Sunset View PR SE. The residents of the home were not there when the fire started Tuesday night.

Video: The aftermath of a house fire

Video: The aftermath of a house fire 0:27

Video: The aftermath of a house fire

Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it 0:46

Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it
Kennewick police release footage from officer-involved Hassan shooting 1:17

Kennewick police release footage from officer-involved Hassan shooting

View More Video