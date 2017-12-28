A Benton City woman allegedly drove a car stolen from Sunnyside to a home in Kennewick, where officers found methamphetamine in her backpack.
Stolen Sunnyside car leads to 3-for-1 Kennewick arrest

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

December 28, 2017 05:18 PM

A Benton City woman found out the hard way what happens when you drive a stolen car past some police officers while carrying a shotgun and methamphetamine.

Jazmin Torres, 25, a convicted felon, was driving a Ford Taurus on Wednesday afternoon when she pulled up in front of a home on the 8600 block of West Arrowhead Avenue.

Kennewick Officer Roman Trujillo said detectives, looking for suspicious activity in the area, saw her stop, grab a backpack and go inside.

While she was inside, detectives learned the car was reported stolen from Sunnyside.

They stopped her when she walked out and discovered a shotgun sticking out of her backpack, along with a small amount of methamphetamine inside.

When officers knocked on the door of the home, they found two other people wanted on warrants — Peter Polis, 21, of Richland, and Janae Trojan, 32, of Richland.

Police booked all three into the Benton County jail.

