Stolen Sunnyside car leads to 3-for-1 Kennewick arrest

A Benton City woman found out the hard way what happens when you drive a stolen car past some police officers while carrying a shotgun and methamphetamine.
Jazmin Torres, 25, a convicted felon, was driving a Ford Taurus on Wednesday afternoon when she pulled up in front of a home on the 8600 block of West Arrowhead Avenue.
Kennewick Officer Roman Trujillo said detectives, looking for suspicious activity in the area, saw her stop, grab a backpack and go inside.
While she was inside, detectives learned the car was reported stolen from Sunnyside.
They stopped her when she walked out and discovered a shotgun sticking out of her backpack, along with a small amount of methamphetamine inside.
When officers knocked on the door of the home, they found two other people wanted on warrants — Peter Polis, 21, of Richland, and Janae Trojan, 32, of Richland.
Police booked all three into the Benton County jail.
