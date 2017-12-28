Kennewick police are searching for the suspect in Wednesday’s robbery at City Market store.
Crime

Kennewick police need your help finding the sweet-tooth robber

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

December 28, 2017 11:15 AM

Police are continuing to hunt for the man who robbed City Market on Wednesday afternoon.

The robber, dressed in a gray hoodie, dark sweatpants and a baseball cap, went into the Rainier Street store at 3 p.m. and pulled out a gun and demanded money, Kennewick police said.

The man also took some candy, before running from the store. Officers initially believed they found him but it turned out that man had gone to the store earlier but did not rob it.

Anyone with information about the robber is asked to call Kennewick police at 509-585-4208 or Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477. Callers can remain anonymous and could earn up to a $1,000 reward.

