Masked man uses stolen credit card to swipe cash

Richland police are looking for help to find a masked thief who snagged a credit card someone left behind.
The victim left his card at a 7-Eleven in October, said Capt. Mike Cobb. An enterprising thief, armed with the victim’s personal identification number, brought the card to a Columbia Bank soon after.
A video camera attached to the ATM shows the suspect wearing a mask and a blue hoodie, walk up and use the machine.
No other information was available about the theft, Cobb said.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 509-628-0333.
