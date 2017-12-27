Masked man uses stolen credit card to swipe cash

More Videos 0:27 Video: The aftermath of a house fire Pause 1:07 Search for armed City Market robber 0:46 Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:23 Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 0:37 Man forced off overbooked United flight 0:31 The dangers of texting while driving 1:04 Time-lapse of record-breaking snow fall in Erie, PA 0:48 Check out the big changes in store for the Tri-City Country Club 0:15 ATM camera records masked suspect in Richland Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

ATM camera records masked suspect in Richland Richland Police are attempting to identify this masked suspect who allegedly uses a stolen debit card at Columbia Bank. If you have any information call: (509) 628-0333 Richland Police are attempting to identify this masked suspect who allegedly uses a stolen debit card at Columbia Bank. If you have any information call: (509) 628-0333 Courtesy Richland Police Department

Richland Police are attempting to identify this masked suspect who allegedly uses a stolen debit card at Columbia Bank. If you have any information call: (509) 628-0333 Courtesy Richland Police Department