  ATM camera records masked suspect in Richland

    Richland Police are attempting to identify this masked suspect who allegedly uses a stolen debit card at Columbia Bank. If you have any information call: (509) 628-0333

Richland Police are attempting to identify this masked suspect who allegedly uses a stolen debit card at Columbia Bank. If you have any information call: (509) 628-0333 Courtesy Richland Police Department
Richland Police are attempting to identify this masked suspect who allegedly uses a stolen debit card at Columbia Bank. If you have any information call: (509) 628-0333 Courtesy Richland Police Department

Crime

Masked man uses stolen credit card to swipe cash

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

December 27, 2017 04:27 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Richland police are looking for help to find a masked thief who snagged a credit card someone left behind.

The victim left his card at a 7-Eleven in October, said Capt. Mike Cobb. An enterprising thief, armed with the victim’s personal identification number, brought the card to a Columbia Bank soon after.

A video camera attached to the ATM shows the suspect wearing a mask and a blue hoodie, walk up and use the machine.

No other information was available about the theft, Cobb said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 509-628-0333.

