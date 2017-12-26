They thought he walking away with baby; turns out it was stolen goods

When people spotted a man fleeing from Fred Meyer carrying a car seat, they thought there was a child inside.
People reported seeing Alberto Nava, 18, of Hermiston, leaving the Kennewick store after taking the car seat out of a vehicle, police said.
When officers caught up with him in the area, it was revealed that he had stuffed stolen merchandise inside underneath a blanket.
It’s unclear whether Nava took the car seat from a vehicle or from the store.
Police did not want to reveal how much was inside the car seat, saying it was still an open investigation.
Nava was booked into Benton County jail for on suspicion of possession of stolen property.
