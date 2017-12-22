First he slapped a woman, then he pulled a gun; Richland police on the hunt

It started with a slap and ended with a gun early Friday outside of Joker’s Casino and Sports Bar.
Now Richland police are working to identify the man who was standing in line outside of the Wellsian Way business at 1:15 a.m.
The suspect slapped the woman he was standing with in line, said Richland police Capt. Mike Cobb. Another man in line intervened.
As the argument escalated, the suspect pulled out a semi-automatic pistol and loaded it. The Good Samaritan backed off and called police.
Never miss a local story.
When officers arrived, the suspect was gone. Witnesses described the man as being 6-foot, 200 pounds.
Anyone with information on him is asked to call Richland police at 509-628-0333.
Comments