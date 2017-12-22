Francisco J. Resendez Miranda
Benton County cornfield killer to appeal to state high court

By Jake Dorsey

jdorsey@tricityherald.com

December 22, 2017 12:18 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 06:37 PM

The man convicted of the Benton County cornfield killings plans to appeal to the state Supreme Court.

“It’s not over,” said Francisco J. Resendez Miranda’s attorney, Tanesha La’Trelle Canzater, adding that she’ll file the appeal in mid-January.

A jury convicted Resendez Miranda in 2015 of three counts of aggravated first-degree murder in the deaths of David Perez-Saucedo, Abigail Torres-Renteria and Victoria Torres.

A three-judge panel of the state Court of Appeals affirmed those convictions Thursday.

Canzater argued during an October hearing that his convictions should be thrown out and he should get a new trial.

Resendez Miranda is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405, @JakeD_TRI

