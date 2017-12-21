Crime

He didn’t finish serving his time. Kennewick police seek escapee

By Cameron Probert

December 21, 2017 06:11 PM

Kennewick police are searching for a Spokane man who slipped away from community custody.

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers issued a notice for Mark A. Washam, 44, of Spokane. He was being monitored after a conviction for second-degree assault.

Washman, Mark A (2)

Washam, also known as Mark A. Mabbott, is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He had tattoos on his arms and shoulders.

Tipsters can earn up to $1,000 reward for information leading to Washam’s arrest.

Call 509-586-8477 or 800-222-8477 to leave a tip. Callers can remain anonymous.

