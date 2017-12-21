Here is why traffic was slow on Highway 240

A series of collisions snarled traffic on Highway 240 near Richland for about an hour Thursday morning.
The crashes started at 8:05 a.m. when a driver wasn’t paying attention in the stretch of road where George Washington Way, Highway 240 and Interstate 182 merge, said Trooper Chris Thorson.
No one was seriously injured in the pileup though three vehicles were towed from the scene.
It’s unclear how long it will take to clear the wreckage.
More information will be added as it becomes available.
