Four sent to hospital after fire damages Finley home

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

November 29, 2017 08:33 AM

A Finley family was sent to the hospital after an early morning fire damaged their home.

The fire started in the Homestead Manufactured Housing Community at 203106 E. Bowles Road at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Benton County Fire District 1 firefighters arrived on scene and contained the blaze to a single room, said Lt. Tracy Baker, the district’s public information officer.

When firefighters arrived a mother and her three children were out of the house. Two were treated at Trios Southridge Hospital, the other two went to Harborview Medical Center for burns and smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The home did not have any smoke alarms installed, district officials said.

