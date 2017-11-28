Potential new evidence triggers delay in Pasco councilman’s trial

Chi Flores no longer will be a sitting Pasco councilman when he faces a jury on allegations he molested a young girl.
A Franklin County Superior Court judge on Tuesday moved the trial date to Jan. 10 at the prosecution’s request because of “newly discovered information that just came to light.”
Flores, 39, is charged with two counts of first-degree child molestation. His trial was supposed to start Dec. 6.
Deputy Prosecutor Maureen Astley explained to the judge that she learned Nov. 23 of potential evidence from Montana where Flores used to live, and a Pasco detective has not been able to get his hands on full reports or speak to witnesses.
A brief written by Astley, that purportedly details the unrelated allegations, was sealed by Judge Jackie Shea Brown after the defense complained it would affect Flores’ right to a fair trial.
The Herald objected to the sealing of the public documents. Shea Brown set a deadline to unseal the court document once the trial starts and it has been determined whether the evidence can be used or not.
Defense attorney Scott Johnson argued against another trial delay, saying his client has been out of work since the accusations were made last spring and is hoping for a resolution soon in the criminal case.
He added that he is not available again until the end of February, and that is too long to make his client wait for trial.
Johnson said he will have to withdraw, which violates Flores’ Sixth Amendment right to a lawyer of his choosing and forces him to find a new attorney to take the case.
