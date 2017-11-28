The man’s cup of coffee in Pasco trimmed more than his budget

A thief in Pasco beat the Black Friday crowds by helping himself to a man’s landscaping tools.
Pasco police said Tuesday that the victim was finishing trimming hedges at the Grand Central Coffee Station when he stepped inside for a cup of coffee shortly after 4 p.m. Friday
He left his Stihl and Eco hedge trimmers in the bed of his pickup, police said.
The thief snatched the trimmers, loaded them into a white Suzuki Esteem and sped away on North 22nd Avenue.
Never miss a local story.
Just hours after the case was posted Tuesday, officers got into a car chase with a white Suzuki Esteem. Police said the car was stolen Nov. 21 from Kennewick.
The driver ditched the car near the intersection of Court Street and 20th Avenue and ran from police.
At about 5:30 p.m., Pasco updated the post to say they had identifed the man who stole the trimmers and arrested him.
Though Pasco police didn’t identify him in the post as the man who ditched the Suzuki, they took down the photos of the car and said that the man they arrested ran from them.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
Comments