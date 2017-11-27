Pasco police searching for suspect who dodged warrants

Pasco police are searching for a man who failed to show up for court and report to jail.
Antonio Faustino Deleon, 30, of Kennewick, is wanted in Benton County for escaping community custody and methaphetamine possession, according to Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers.
Deleon is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his right arm that says, “Trust No One.”
Up to a $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to Deleon’s arrest or other felony suspects. Call 509-586-8477 or 800-222-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
