Crime

Pasco police searching for suspect who dodged warrants

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

November 27, 2017 05:35 PM

Pasco police are searching for a man who failed to show up for court and report to jail.

Antonio Faustino Deleon, 30, of Kennewick, is wanted in Benton County for escaping community custody and methaphetamine possession, according to Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers.

Antonio Deleon

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Deleon is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his right arm that says, “Trust No One.”

Up to a $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to Deleon’s arrest or other felony suspects. Call 509-586-8477 or 800-222-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire

    Fire inspector Ethan Bishop of the Kennewick Department shares preliminary details about a suspected arson fire in a home at 303 W. 19th Ave. in Kennewick. Firefighters removed Sergio S. Tijerina, 34, from the burning home and Kennewick Police later booked him into the jail on an arson charge. Three other people escaped from the house. No one was injured.

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 0:46

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire
Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera 0:26

Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera
Richland police seek help identifying burglar 1:21

Richland police seek help identifying burglar

View More Video