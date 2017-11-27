Police say he shot a goose in Columbia Park

A case of a dead goose has reached the desk of the Benton County prosecutor.
Kennewick police said someone called emergency dispatchers Nov. 19 to complain about a man who shot a goose from his car in Columbia Park.
Police said they found a dead, banded goose in the park. It appeared to have been shot with a small-caliber round. Officer Jason Kiel said the witness got the shooter’s license plate.
Police called local wildlife agents to ask them about the man. They told police they were familiar with the accused shooter, and that his father and grandfather also were known poachers.
Officers said the man denied any wrongdoing but admitted he was in the park at the time. Kiel said possible charges include firing a weapon in the park and wildlife violations.
Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405, @JakeD_TRI
