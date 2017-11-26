Crime

Kennewick man dies after Thanksgiving crash

By Annette Cary

November 26, 2017

A Kennewick man has died of injuries from a crash on Thanksgiving in Richland, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Michael D. Dorton, 39, died late Sunday morning at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

Dorton was entering westbound Highway 240 from Columbia Park Trail when he lost control of his Chevrolet Blazer just before 7 p.m. Thursday, according to police reports.

His SUV hit a guardrail and he was thrown from the vehicle. The state patrol said he apparently was not wearing a seat belt.

He was taken to the the hospital after the wreck and had been listed in critical condition Friday.

