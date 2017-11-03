West Richland police investigating drive-by shooting

A vehicle and light post were struck by bullets early Friday morning in the 800 block of Bombing Range Road during a drive-by shooting.
Officers from the West Richland Police Department responded to reports of multiple shots fired shortly after midnight.
They apprehended suspect Blake Walter and booked him into the Benton County Jail on a 72-hour investigative hold, according to a social media posting by the police department.
They say Walters is the only subject involved.
No one was injured.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
