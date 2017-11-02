Driver Ruben Torres, 35, of Kennewick talks with Sgt. Matt Newton of Kennewick Police Department Thursday afternoon following his single car wreck in the 900 block of North Colorado Street in Kennewick. Torres told officers he fell asleep at the wheel because he stayed up all night moving. He was treated at the scene by Kennewick Fire Department paramedics for a cut on his head.
Crime

He stayed up too late moving. Now it’s too late for his car

By Bob Brawdy

bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

November 02, 2017 2:28 PM

A Kennewick man was hurt Thursday afternoon when he fell asleep at the wheel and plowed into a fire hydrant and light pole.

Ruben Torres, 35, was driving north on North Colorado Street in Kennewick when he veered out of his lane and crossed into oncoming traffic.

Another driver told Kennewick police that he narrowly missed being hit by Torres’ Honda by driving up and over a curb to get out of the way.

Torres told police he had stayed up all night helping someone move.

He suffered a small cut on his head and was cited for negligent driving and driving with no license.

