He stayed up too late moving. Now it’s too late for his car

A Kennewick man was hurt Thursday afternoon when he fell asleep at the wheel and plowed into a fire hydrant and light pole.
Ruben Torres, 35, was driving north on North Colorado Street in Kennewick when he veered out of his lane and crossed into oncoming traffic.
Another driver told Kennewick police that he narrowly missed being hit by Torres’ Honda by driving up and over a curb to get out of the way.
Torres told police he had stayed up all night helping someone move.
He suffered a small cut on his head and was cited for negligent driving and driving with no license.
