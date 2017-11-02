He stayed up too late moving. Now it’s too late for his car

Driver Ruben Torres, 35, of Kennewick talks with Sgt. Matt Newton of Kennewick Police Department Thursday afternoon following his single car wreck in the 900 block of North Colorado Street in Kennewick. Torres told officers he fell asleep at the wheel because he stayed up all night moving. He was treated at the scene by Kennewick Fire Department paramedics for a cut on his head. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald