Their trick was stealing 3 cars at once in Pasco. They got treated to jail instead

Some car thieves thought they’d made their Halloween night after they stole three cars from a Pasco dealership.
The team of thieves crept into the McCurley Chevrolet lot around 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Within 20 minutes, they’d snatched a 2018 Silverado, a black Corvette and a white Camaro, said Craig Cavanaugh, the McCurley Integrity Auto Dealership’s general manager.
They attached a stolen trailer to the Silverado and headed for the Oregon border.
As the thieves headed south, McCurley employees arrived at the dealership to discover broken glass and missing cars.
“We do monitor all of our property through a closed loop camera system,” Cavanaugh said. “We knew what they took, and we also knew that one of the vehicles had the OnStar system.”
Working with Pasco police, the McCurley employees contacted OnStar and found the Silverado parked outside of a Boardman motel.
OnStar disabled the pickup and notified authorities in the area, who found the vehicles.
They also found one of the thieves — Michelle C. Mclean, 40, — waiting for her accomplices, who were searching for another trailer to tow the disabled Silverado, Cavanaugh said.
As Boardman police collected the stolen vehicles, the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a call about two dark-colored pickups trespassing on a farm near Ione, about 30 miles south of the camp site.
Deputies caught up to the pair just north of Heppner on Highway 74. The pickups tried to get away, reaching 106 mph as they sped south through Heppner.
A Ford F-150 stolen out of Spokane made it 10 miles before the driver, Buddy J. Buoy, 42, of Portland, lost control on a turn.
He drove down a hill and crashed in a field. Deputies arrested him, the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office said.
The other driver, an unnamed woman, drove at about 20 mph south on Highway 207. She repeatedly swerved to stop deputies from closing in on her before driving through a fence that led to a canyon.
The woman drove down the steep canyon side and rolled the pickup, the sheriff’s office said. Firefighters had to extract her; she was airlifted to a Portland hospital.
Bouy is being held in the Umatilla County jail on suspicion of attempting to elude police, first- and second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree trespassing, unauthorized use of a vehicle and reckless driving.
Mclean was booked for four counts of first-degree theft, unauthorized use of the a vehicle and possession of burglary tools.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
Comments