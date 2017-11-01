They thought the fire was out when they left it. They were wrong.

What started as burning some yard waste, ended with a destroyed shop, a displaced family and dead animals.
Firefighters suspect a 3-foot by 3-foot fire wasn’t extinguished when it was left unattended sometime before 8:39 p.m. last night, said Tracy Baker, Benton County Fire District 1’s public information officer. An ember blew into debris outside of a shop and starting the blaze.
The flames spread to the shop, and then torched a camper. Firefighters were able to stop it before it demolished a nearby mobile home.
Franklin County Fire District 3, Pasco and Kennewick helped Benton County Fire District 1 curb the blaze.
A family of four in the mobile home and the woman in the camper were able to escape, Baker said. Some dogs were caught in the camper and died.
Firefighters remained on the scene until 1 a.m. sorting through piles of debris to extinguish hotspots.
Comments