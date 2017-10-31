Another stolen Acura found partially burnt. This time in Franklin County

Franklin County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a stolen car found burnt in a gravel pit near Kahlotus.
Deputies found the Acura Integra abandoned off of Perry Road. The stereo was stripped, and the inside of the door was missing.
It’s unclear if the damage occurred before or after the coupe was taken from B&B Towing’s Ritzville lot. The same company returned to pull it out of the lot.
Sgt. Josh Bunten said the Acura had spun out and got stuck on a boulder. Someone tried to light it on fire before deputies found it.
