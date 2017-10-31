A semi hit their car in Pasco. They made it home OK

Two men only suffered minor injuries are their car was hit by a big rig on Highway 12 in Pasco.
Armando Fabian-Estrada, 34, of Kennewick, was driving a Nissan Maxima west on the highway at 6:40 p.m. Monday, when a semi pulling a trailer tried to switch lanes and struck his car, the Washington State Patrol said.
Fabian-Estrada was taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco. His passenger, Jose M. Colegio-Verduzco, 41, of Pasco, went to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Both men were treated and released.
The semi’s driver, Jerardo Ramos, 37, of Burbank, was not hurt.
Never miss a local story.
All of the men were wearing seat belts.
The state patrol said Ramos’ inattention caused the crash, and he was cited for failing to yield.
Comments