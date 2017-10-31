Crime

A semi hit their car in Pasco. They made it home OK

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

October 31, 2017 05:18 PM

Two men only suffered minor injuries are their car was hit by a big rig on Highway 12 in Pasco.

Armando Fabian-Estrada, 34, of Kennewick, was driving a Nissan Maxima west on the highway at 6:40 p.m. Monday, when a semi pulling a trailer tried to switch lanes and struck his car, the Washington State Patrol said.

Fabian-Estrada was taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco. His passenger, Jose M. Colegio-Verduzco, 41, of Pasco, went to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Both men were treated and released.

The semi’s driver, Jerardo Ramos, 37, of Burbank, was not hurt.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

All of the men were wearing seat belts.

The state patrol said Ramos’ inattention caused the crash, and he was cited for failing to yield.

  Comments  