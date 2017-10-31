Police arrested two teens when a watchful neighbor spotted them testing doors to try and find an open one.
2 teens prowled cars in Kennewick. They didn’t see the neighbor

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

October 31, 2017 3:12 PM

A watchful neighbor caught a pair of teens stealing from cars Sunday at the Red Pine Apartments in Kennewick.

Kennewick police said a resident saw the boy and girl, each 16, testing door handles at 9:48 p.m. in the parking lot in the 600 block of Arthur Street.

The pair found at least two unlocked cars and snatched several items while the neighbor called police.

A victim approached officers about items missing from his car, and one of the teens pointed out where it was stashed.

The teens were turned over to a guardian.

Reports were sent to Benton County prosecutors to determine whether the teens should be charged.

Officer Keith Noble credited the watchful neighbor for helping police stop the thefts before they got worse.

