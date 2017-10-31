There’s a rash of car prowls in Kennewick. Here’s how you protect yourself

Kennewick has had a rough year when it comes to car prowls.
Just last night, officers received several calls about someone who had rifled through cars Tuesday morning in the area of 30th Avenue and Rainier Street.
The prowler was caught on camera trying door handles on a truck and an SUV in a driveway at 3:45 a.m.
With the new ones added to the tally, the city is tracking about 116 more than the five-year average, said Mike Blatman, Kennewick police crime prevention specialist.
There is no pattern to the prowls, he said. He pointed to a recent rash of 13 prowls in the Park Hills area.
Prowlers may return to the neighborhood tomorrow, or they may not come back for a year, Blatman said.
Even amid the increased thieving, there are ways you can prevent becoming a victim.
Lock your doors
Like the prowler from Tuesday, the Park Hills suspect appeared to walk through the neighborhood trying doors until they found some that were unlocked.
The first step is locking the doors and rolling up the windows. About half of the prowls in the city don’t require the thief to force their way in.
The family of the Tuesday morning prowl fortunately locked their doors, but the owners of 19 other vehicles in the area were not as lucky in the past week.
While people tell police they shouldn’t need to lock their doors, Blatman said the reality is that prowlers take advantage of that to make an easy score.
Hide your valuables
Law enforcement also advises people take valuable items out of their vehicles, including weapons.
“We see computers, video equipment, very expensive tools taken,” Blatman said. “There are some ridiculous things that are stolen. You left 15 cents in change or you left a pair of sunglasses in your car.”
If a resident is looking to set up a video camera, he advised people to make sure it has enough light, and is in a position where it can capture what is going on around the vehicles.
People should also make sure they know how to get the video from the camera and how police can view it.
Keep your eyes open
Residents can help police catch prowlers. He advised people should keep an eye out for people wandering through the neighborhood at odd hours or acting suspicious.
This helped Kennewick police catch a couple of teens that were pawing through vehicles in an Arthur Street apartment complex.
“That’s how a lot of crime gets solved, is by people picking up the phone and calling police,” he said. “Don’t wait until the next day. Call when you see something.”
People can contact emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 if they spot suspicious activity in their neighborhood.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
