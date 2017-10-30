Kennewick prowlers cash in on unlucky 13

In the space of hours, thieves pawed through 13 vehicles in a Kennewick neighborhood this weekend.
After the rash of vehicle prowls in the Park Hills area of east Kennewick, police are reminding people to lock their doors and take out valuable items.
Officers suspect a couple of people walked through the neighborhood between Olympia and Garfield streets testing door handles early Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Anyone spotting suspicious behavior in their neighborhood is asked to call emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.
